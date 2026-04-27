Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

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Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.5%

Franklin Electric stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.46. 194,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,375. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $506.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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