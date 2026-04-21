Franklin Electric (FELE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $479.2120 million for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $516.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Franklin Electric's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.34 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,120,871.48. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,419 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 703,992 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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