Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $500.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Electric's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts: Sign Up

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski acquired 500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.34 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,120,871.48. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 105.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 30.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 137,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Electric

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin Electric wasn't on the list.

While Franklin Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here