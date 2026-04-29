Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given "Neutral" Rating at DA Davidson

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.00.

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Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,188. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $82.28 and a 52-week high of $111.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.34 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,871.48. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Key Franklin Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — EPS of $0.83 vs. $0.77 consensus and revenue of $500.4M vs. $479.2M; revenue grew ~9.9% year-over-year, showing demand strength. Zacks: Franklin Electric Beats Q1 Estimates

Q1 beat — EPS of $0.83 vs. $0.77 consensus and revenue of $500.4M vs. $479.2M; revenue grew ~9.9% year-over-year, showing demand strength. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: board declared a $0.28 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.12; ex-dividend May 7, pay May 21), supporting income-focused investors.

Shareholder return: board declared a $0.28 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.12; ex-dividend May 7, pay May 21), supporting income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 is essentially in line with the consensus (~$4.54), which reduces surprise potential — guidance neither materially upgrades nor downgrades expectations. Earnings Call Highlights

FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 is essentially in line with the consensus (~$4.54), which reduces surprise potential — guidance neither materially upgrades nor downgrades expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction likely reflects profit‑taking: despite the beat, guidance that’s only in-line and any cautious management commentary can cap near-term upside; trading volume was below average, suggesting limited buying support on the print. Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Further Reading

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