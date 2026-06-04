Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.84 and traded as high as $99.91. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $98.59, with a volume of 229,288 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $500.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 4,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $498,899.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $751,050.18. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $1,121,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 881,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,225,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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