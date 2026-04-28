Franklin Electric Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Franklin Electric NASDAQ: FELE reported a “strong” start to fiscal 2026, with growth across each of its three segments and improved profitability despite higher material costs tied to tariffs, executives said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Ruzynski said the quarter featured “healthy across our end markets with volume growth and disciplined pricing,” adding that the company exited the period with “healthy backlogs and order trends as we entered the second quarter.” He also highlighted early momentum from the company’s Value Acceleration Office, an initiative launched in 2025 to drive productivity improvements.

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First-quarter results and profitability

Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Wolfenbarger said fully diluted earnings per share rose to $0.77 from $0.67 a year earlier, while adjusted diluted EPS increased to $0.83, which she called “a new first quarter record.” Consolidated sales increased 10% year over year to $500.4 million, driven by “price and volume growth across all three segments,” along with favorable foreign currency translation and recent acquisitions.

Gross profit increased to $175.0 million from $163.9 million, but gross margin declined 100 basis points to 35%. Wolfenbarger attributed the margin pressure to “higher material costs driven by the hangover of tariffs.”

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $123.0 million from $119.6 million, primarily due to acquisitions. However, SG&A as a percentage of sales improved to 24.6% from 26.3%. Wolfenbarger said that excluding acquisitions, SG&A would have been 24% of sales, an improvement of 230 basis points year over year.

Operating income rose 9% to $48.1 million. Operating income before restructuring costs increased 17% to $52.0 million, and the adjusted operating income margin improved 70 basis points to 10.4%.

Restructuring actions and cost outlook

The company recorded $3.9 million in restructuring costs during the quarter, compared with $0.2 million in the prior-year period. Wolfenbarger said the costs were “primarily related to structural improvement initiatives across our global water operations,” and that these actions “will deliver savings in 2026 and will be accretive in 2027.”

Ruzynski noted the company has “worked through some thoughtful restructuring” to align capacity with growth regions and to streamline areas expanded through acquisitions. He also said the company entered the second quarter with backlog up 10% and “a positive book-to-bill.”

Segment performance: Water, Distribution, and Energy

Global Water Systems sales increased 11% year over year, driven by price, currency, and acquisition-related volume. In the U.S. and Canada, sales rose 7%, led by strength in “all other surface pumping equipment” (up 17%), water treatment products (up 8%), and groundwater pumping equipment (up 3%). Those gains were partially offset by lower sales of large dewatering equipment, down 9% year over year in the region.

Outside the U.S. and Canada, Water Systems sales rose 17%, including an 8% lift from foreign currency translation and roughly 7% from acquisitions. Wolfenbarger said EMEA sales were down year over year, with volumes in the Middle East and Eastern Europe “negatively impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.”

Water Systems operating income rose to $44.4 million, though the operating margin declined 110 basis points to 14% due to restructuring costs. Adjusted for restructuring, operating income increased 11% to $48.3 million and the adjusted margin edged higher to 15.2%.

Distribution sales increased 6% to $150.9 million, driven by higher volume and price realization. Operating income rose to $3.0 million from $2.1 million, and the operating margin improved 50 basis points to 2%. Wolfenbarger cited “higher sales volume, strong price realization, and solid leverage on SG&A costs from higher sales.”

Energy Systems sales increased 7% to $71.8 million. U.S. and Canada sales rose 3%, while sales outside the region jumped 29%, “primarily in Asia-Pacific,” Wolfenbarger said. Operating income increased to $24.2 million from $21.9 million, and the margin improved 90 basis points to 33.7% on higher volume, price realization, and SG&A leverage.

Demand, pricing, and product initiatives

In response to an analyst question on the company’s outlook, Ruzynski said management expects each of the next three quarters to be positive on both the top and bottom line, while noting normal seasonality can mute sequential patterns. He cited “steady” market demand and said backlog and book-to-bill trends entering the second quarter “look on track.”

Management also discussed the split between volume and price in the quarter. Ruzynski said performance was “nicely balanced,” with volume “just under 30%” and price “just over 30%” as contributors to sales growth, with acquisition and foreign exchange making up the remainder.

Wolfenbarger added that the company continues to see inflation “in various pockets” and plans to remain “very disciplined” on pricing, including passing through commodity inflation such as plastics or copper “as we've done historically.”

On new products, Ruzynski highlighted the launch of the VersaBoost product in pressure boosting and said the company is focused on “scale and velocity” for launches. He also referenced a “three-year vitality” measurement—products launched in the last three years—and said a previously cited $160 million new-product revenue target is a “26-28” reference period, adding the company is looking to “add to that.”

Ruzynski also discussed data center-related demand, calling it “the fastest growing space for pumps, motors and drives.” He said it is currently “a sub $50 million business for all products for us today,” and that a standalone production line is being built at a major U.S. facility. He said the company will share more detail on order trends and expected volume growth in future quarters.

Capital allocation, cash flow, and full-year guidance

Franklin Electric ended the quarter with $80.4 million in cash and $88.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit agreement. Operating cash flow was negative $40.9 million, compared with negative $19.5 million a year earlier, which Wolfenbarger said was mainly due to a $20 million increase in accounts receivable tied to higher sales.

The company repurchased 120,000 shares for approximately $11.3 million during the quarter, with about 0.7 million shares remaining under authorization. It also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable May 21 to shareholders of record on May 7. Ruzynski noted the dividend marks “34 years of growth.”

For the full year, Wolfenbarger said results were in line with expectations and “underlying demand remains,” but the company maintained its guidance due to uncertainty in global markets. Franklin Electric reaffirmed full-year sales expectations of $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion and adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.40 to $4.60. She added the outlook “does not include a clawback of tariff-related expenditures,” noting the company has submitted a request and is awaiting a response, with an update expected on the second-quarter call.

On trade policy, Ruzynski said updated Section 232 tariffs had a “fairly neutral impact” after a review, adding that recent tariff news has been “neutral to slightly positive” given the company’s “in-region, for-region” manufacturing footprint.

About Franklin Electric NASDAQ: FELE

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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