Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Franklin Financial Services to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million.

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Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Financial Services

In other news, EVP Steven D. Butz sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $80,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $323,865.30. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company's stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 333.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company's stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRAF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group lowered Franklin Financial Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Financial Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franklin Financial Services

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FRAF is a U.S.‐listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

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