Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the closed-end fund's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.56.

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Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,602,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Franklin Resources's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 34,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 89,825 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,567 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Franklin Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Resources this week:

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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