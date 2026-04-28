Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.3760, with a volume of 84799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Franklin Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $25.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,882,860 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $259,988,000 after buying an additional 816,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,122,937 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 768,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,495 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 272,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,083,168 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $169,217,000 after acquiring an additional 243,836 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 5,796,575 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $138,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,105 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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