Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC - Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.57. 2,109,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,335,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Freddie Mac from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac Trading Up 6.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -329.50 and a beta of 1.79.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac OTCMKTS: FMCC, officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company's primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

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