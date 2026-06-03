Frederick Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of COIN traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.22. 9,359,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,358,842. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase expanded in India by adding INR deposits and withdrawals and futures trading, a move that could help it tap one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto markets and support international user growth. Article Title

Coinbase expanded in India by adding INR deposits and withdrawals and futures trading, a move that could help it tap one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto markets and support international user growth. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase Ventures made its first token purchase in Ethena (ENA), and the protocol said the backing could help drive adoption of new savings products for Coinbase’s user base, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in crypto venture investing and ecosystem growth. Article Title

Coinbase Ventures made its first token purchase in Ethena (ENA), and the protocol said the backing could help drive adoption of new savings products for Coinbase’s user base, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in crypto venture investing and ecosystem growth. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase announced stablecoin payments support across Checkout.com’s 1,000+ merchant network, which could broaden real-world usage of USDC and USDT and deepen Coinbase’s stablecoin and payments opportunity. Article Title

Coinbase announced stablecoin payments support across Checkout.com’s 1,000+ merchant network, which could broaden real-world usage of USDC and USDT and deepen Coinbase’s stablecoin and payments opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase’s Base network crossed 100 million agentic payment transactions, showing momentum in AI-driven onchain payments, but the near-term stock impact is likely more strategic than immediate. Article Title

Coinbase’s Base network crossed 100 million agentic payment transactions, showing momentum in AI-driven onchain payments, but the near-term stock impact is likely more strategic than immediate. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase invested in ProShares’ GENIUS Money Market ETF to support stablecoin reserve management as U.S. rules evolve, a constructive regulatory-theme development but not a direct near-term earnings driver. Article Title

Coinbase invested in ProShares’ GENIUS Money Market ETF to support stablecoin reserve management as U.S. rules evolve, a constructive regulatory-theme development but not a direct near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin has been falling sharply, with traders warning of a move to new 2026 lows and high-conviction holders selling large amounts, which is negative for Coinbase because weaker crypto prices usually mean lower trading volumes and sentiment. Article Title

Bitcoin has been falling sharply, with traders warning of a move to new 2026 lows and high-conviction holders selling large amounts, which is negative for Coinbase because weaker crypto prices usually mean lower trading volumes and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s drop below key support levels amid geopolitical तनाव and a broader crypto selloff is pressuring Coinbase shares, since the exchange tends to trade with the direction of crypto markets. Article Title

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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