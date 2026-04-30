Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.44%.

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Freedom Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDVA remained flat at $12.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a PE ratio of 244.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Freedom Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards.

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