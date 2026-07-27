Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan’s price target to $82 from $80 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying 31.12% potential upside from the $62.54 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $70.27; recent targets ranged from $58.50 to $85.
  • Freeport-McMoRan exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.74 in EPS versus the $0.62 consensus and $7.03 billion in revenue versus $6.62 billion expected, although revenue declined 7.3% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the natural resource company's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.39%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,332,957 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $6,619,611,000 after buying an additional 1,572,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,880,757 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $3,244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 622,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,873,136 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $3,193,327,000 after acquiring an additional 395,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,345,502 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $2,489,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,353,852 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,897,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Right Now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines