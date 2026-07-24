Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Shares Down 5.3% - Time to Sell?

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 11,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Freightos in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRGO

Freightos Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 65.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Freightos by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 618,564 shares of the company's stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 309,746 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freightos in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freightos by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,902 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 225,487 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freightos in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freightos by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 201,889 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 112,348 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos, trading under the symbol CRGO on Nasdaq, operates a digital booking platform designed to streamline international freight logistics. The company's core offering, the Freightos Marketplace, allows shippers and freight forwarders to compare and book air, ocean and trucking services online, providing rate transparency and live booking capabilities. By aggregating quotes from a global network of carriers and forwarders, Freightos enables customers to secure competitive prices and manage bookings through a single interface.

In addition to its marketplace, Freightos offers a suite of SaaS solutions for logistics professionals.

Further Reading

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