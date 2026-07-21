Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $24.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $24.0750, with a volume of 509,060 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 160.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,096 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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