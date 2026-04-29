Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2542 per share and revenue of $6.8176 billion for the quarter.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fresenius SE & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fresenius SE & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Fresenius SE & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius SE & Co.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

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