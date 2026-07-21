Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1818.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Freshworks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 6,618 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,091.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,673 shares in the company, valued at $654,306.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 3,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $35,151.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 456,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,620,738.72. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 27,236 shares of company stock valued at $270,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Freshworks by 954.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 427.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.5%

FRSH opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.63 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.69%.Freshworks's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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