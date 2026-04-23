Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives "Hold" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRES. Citigroup upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,400 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.

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Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of FRES stock traded down GBX 249 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,411. 711,189 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,377. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 963 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,472. The company has a market cap of £25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 3,604.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges. The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines. Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Further Reading

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