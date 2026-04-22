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FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
FREYR Battery logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 1% to $4.98 midday (low $4.84) on a huge volume spike of 12,075,477 shares, roughly 375% above the average session volume.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($6.17) and 200‑day ($5.78) moving averages, with a market cap of ~$699.6M and a negative trailing P/E (-6.55), signaling it remains unprofitable.
  • FREYR is an Oslo‑based battery technology and manufacturing company focused on producing low‑carbon lithium‑ion cells for EVs and energy storage and building scalable gigafactories using hydroelectric and other renewable power.
  • Interested in FREYR Battery? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY - Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.98. 12,075,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 2,541,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery is a sustainable battery technology and manufacturing company focused on producing high-performance lithium-ion cells for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. The company aims to leverage low-carbon hydroelectric power in Norway and renewable energy sources in other regions to supply clean battery cells that meet the growing global demand for decarbonized transportation and grid resilience. FREYR’s product roadmap includes battery modules, packs and integrated storage solutions, designed to serve auto manufacturers, utilities and large-scale commercial energy users.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 with the mission of establishing cost-efficient, scalable gigafactories in strategic locations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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