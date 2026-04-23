Frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $442.2790 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 120.79% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontdoor from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Frontdoor from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTDR

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontdoor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,485,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 153,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Frontdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,647 shares of the company's stock worth $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Frontdoor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company's stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 902,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,089,000 after buying an additional 193,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,216,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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