Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.9375.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.54. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.66.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.35 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,556. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,824,859 shares of the company's stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,145,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 370,051 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Frontier Group by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 448,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 389,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,452 shares of the company's stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 410,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,519,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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