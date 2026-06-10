Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.0750. 167,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,809,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Specifically, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares in the company, valued at $583,050. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $30,005.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,849.14. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,781,412 shares of the company's stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company's stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 852,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,824,859 shares of the company's stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 718,147 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

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