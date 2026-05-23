Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $714.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.59 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Frontline's conference call:

Frontline posted a very strong Q1 2026 result with profit of $559 million ($2.51/share) and adjusted profit of $344.9 million ($1.55/share), driven largely by higher time charter earnings.

with profit of $559 million ($2.51/share) and adjusted profit of $344.9 million ($1.55/share), driven largely by higher time charter earnings. Near-term charter rates are exceptional : the company said 82% of VLCC days, 79% of Suezmax days, and 68% of LR2/Aframax days are already booked for Q2 at very high rates, with “six digits across the board” commentary on the outlook.

: the company said 82% of VLCC days, 79% of Suezmax days, and 68% of LR2/Aframax days are already booked for Q2 at very high rates, with “six digits across the board” commentary on the outlook. Liquidity remains solid , with $945 million of cash and available liquidity and no meaningful debt maturities until 2030; remaining newbuilding commitments are $925 million, partially offset by up to $737 million of financing secured.

, with $945 million of cash and available liquidity and no meaningful debt maturities until 2030; remaining newbuilding commitments are $925 million, partially offset by up to $737 million of financing secured. Management believes tanker market fundamentals remain tight despite the Strait of Hormuz disruption, pointing to longer trade routes, reduced effective fleet availability, and continued demand for compliant tonnage as supportive of freight rates.

despite the Strait of Hormuz disruption, pointing to longer trade routes, reduced effective fleet availability, and continued demand for compliant tonnage as supportive of freight rates. Frontline is adding some protection against downside risk by increasing short-term time-charter coverage, particularly in VLCCs, covering close to 30% of voyage days over the next 12 months while still maintaining meaningful spot exposure.

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Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Frontline's dividend payout ratio is presently 242.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dnb Carnegie cut Frontline from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Frontline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Frontline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Frontline to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore cut Frontline from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 44.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,247,120 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $51,212,000 after buying an additional 686,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 942,698 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Frontline by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 826,343 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 594,811 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Frontline by 7.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 797,526 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $15,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company's stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. NYSE: FRO is a leading global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's core business activities encompass the ownership and operation of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers and Aframax vessels. Through long-term charters, spot market operations and time charters, Frontline provides flexible shipping solutions that cater to a diverse set of energy producers, refiners and trading houses worldwide.

Frontline's fleet is geared toward high-capacity, ocean-going tankers capable of carrying large volumes of crude oil over intercontinental distances.

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