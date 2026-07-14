FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

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FVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised FrontView REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on FrontView REIT from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point started coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JonesTrading lifted their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FrontView REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FrontView REIT stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. FrontView REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -537.50%.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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