FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FRP in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRP

FRP Stock Performance

FRP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,807. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 million, a PE ratio of 599.65 and a beta of 0.51.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FRP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 27.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FRP by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company's stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: FRPH is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company's core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

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