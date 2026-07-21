FS Bancorp (FSBW) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.70 million. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1,852.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 104.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,330 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 489.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

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FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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