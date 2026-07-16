FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and traded as high as $44.48. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 18,676 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FS Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.70 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. FS Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1,852.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 104.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,330 shares of the bank's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 489.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,033 shares of the bank's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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