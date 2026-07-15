FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citizens Jmp from $325.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 76.10% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.12.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,755,290,000 after buying an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,345,000 after buying an additional 339,447 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $462,721,000 after buying an additional 220,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $343,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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