FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Trading Down 6% - Should You Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $249.65 and last traded at $252.32. Approximately 182,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,531,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,318,615,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339,447 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,721,000 after purchasing an additional 220,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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