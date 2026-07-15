FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citizens Jmp

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 126.45% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIP. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. JonesTrading assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.94.

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FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $521.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.90). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.01%. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. The business's revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Infrastructure news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,200. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,939,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,630 shares of the company's stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,600 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 141.9% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,270,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 745,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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