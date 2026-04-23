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FTI Consulting (FCN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
FTI Consulting logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 2026 earnings due Thursday, April 30 before the open, with analysts projecting EPS of $2.07 and revenue of about $971.17 million; the company has issued FY2026 guidance of 8.90–9.60 EPS.
  • FTI recently beat estimates in its last quarter, reporting $1.78 EPS versus a $1.39 consensus and revenue of $990.75 million (up 10.7% YoY); analysts now expect roughly $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 for the next.
  • Shares trade near $185 with a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E of 22.42; Wall Street’s consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $165, and institutional investors own about 99.36% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $971.1730 million for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1%

FCN stock opened at $184.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Tannin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

See Also

Earnings History for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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