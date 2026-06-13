fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of fuboTV from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.83.

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fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.41. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 278.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 141,074 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,464,348.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,348.12. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 2,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,749 shares of the company's stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,957 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 397,612 shares of the company's stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key fuboTV News

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Positive Sentiment: fuboTV reached a new distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, ending a six-month blackout and restoring NBC programming to the service just ahead of the World Cup, which should improve subscriber value and reduce a key content risk. fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

fuboTV reached a new distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, ending a six-month blackout and restoring NBC programming to the service just ahead of the World Cup, which should improve subscriber value and reduce a key content risk. Positive Sentiment: Needham, Citizens JMP, and Barrington Research all reaffirmed bullish ratings on fuboTV, with price targets of $15 to $16, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Needham rating update

Needham, Citizens JMP, and Barrington Research all reaffirmed bullish ratings on fuboTV, with price targets of $15 to $16, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple World Cup-related articles highlighted fubo as a top way to stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including exclusive 4K coverage of all 104 matches on the Elite plan, which could help attract subscribers and boost engagement. FuboTV World Cup 4K Push Tests Sports Streaming Growth Story

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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