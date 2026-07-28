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FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

FUPBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUPBY

FUCHS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. FUCHS has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts predict that FUCHS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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