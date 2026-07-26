FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,048 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 19,889 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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FUCHS Price Performance

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FUCHS has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. FUCHS had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUCHS will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUPBY

FUCHS Company Profile

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

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