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FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
FUCHS logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in FUCHS SE ADR plunged 69.6% in July, falling to 6,048 shares as of July 15 from 19,889 shares on June 30. That represents only about 0.0% of shares short and a short-interest ratio of 0.3 days.
  • The stock traded near recent highs, opening at $11.60 with a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. It has ranged between $9.27 and $12.44 over the past 12 months.
  • FUCHS posted solid quarterly results, reporting EPS of $0.20 versus estimates of $0.17 and revenue of $1.09 billion versus expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,048 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 19,889 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FUCHS Price Performance

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FUCHS has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. FUCHS had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUCHS will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUPBY

FUCHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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