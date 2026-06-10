FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.20 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the energy company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.71.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,898. The company has a market capitalization of $899.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.42. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,149,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,348,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 894,800 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 553,660 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about FuelCell Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity upgraded FCEL to Buy and raised its price target to $30, signaling much stronger Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Analyst price target update

Canaccord Genuity upgraded FCEL to Buy and raised its price target to $30, signaling much stronger Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: FuelCell said data centers make up nearly 90% of its sales pipeline, with the total pipeline reaching 4 GW, which investors are treating as evidence of major future demand tied to AI infrastructure. Data center pipeline article

FuelCell said data centers make up nearly 90% of its sales pipeline, with the total pipeline reaching 4 GW, which investors are treating as evidence of major future demand tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company outlined plans to expand its Torrington manufacturing footprint, including a potential $200 million to $275 million investment, which suggests management is preparing for larger orders and stronger growth ahead. Manufacturing footprint article

The company outlined plans to expand its Torrington manufacturing footprint, including a potential $200 million to $275 million investment, which suggests management is preparing for larger orders and stronger growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and increased short-interest attention indicate rising trader interest, but these flows do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Options trading article

Unusually heavy call-option buying and increased short-interest attention indicate rising trader interest, but these flows do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The latest quarterly results were still soft, with revenue missing expectations and losses widening, reminding investors that FCEL’s turnaround is not yet reflected in its financial statements. Earnings weakness article

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FuelCell Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FuelCell Energy wasn't on the list.

While FuelCell Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here