FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 18057203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

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FuelCell Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.20 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,149,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,348,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 647,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 894,800 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 553,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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