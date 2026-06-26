FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the energy company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.38.

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FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting FuelCell Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: FuelCell Energy signed a multi-phase deal with Fit Energy to provide up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers, with initial deliveries expected to begin this year and long-term service contracts included. Article Title

FuelCell Energy signed a multi-phase deal with Fit Energy to provide up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers, with initial deliveries expected to begin this year and long-term service contracts included. Positive Sentiment: The agreement strengthens FCEL’s position in AI-driven power demand, as investors view fuel cells as a potential solution for reliable on-site electricity where grid capacity is constrained. Article Title

The agreement strengthens FCEL’s position in AI-driven power demand, as investors view fuel cells as a potential solution for reliable on-site electricity where grid capacity is constrained. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary note that the stock’s sharp run-up may have created near-term caution, with some investors taking profits after the announcement-driven rally. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary note that the stock’s sharp run-up may have created near-term caution, with some investors taking profits after the announcement-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: FuelCell Energy still faces execution risk: its long-term outlook depends on converting its data-center pipeline into signed orders, scaling production, and reducing losses. Article Title

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

Further Reading

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