Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Stock Down 4.4%

FLL opened at $2.40 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.23. The company has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 473.31% and a negative net margin of 12.79%.The company had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,725,285 shares of the company's stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 915,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. now owns 714,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company's stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: FLL is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company's property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow's Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Nevada.

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