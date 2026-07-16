Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.0375.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura set a $11.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock.

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Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's payout ratio is 28.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company's stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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