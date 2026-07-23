Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Down 2.7% - Time to Sell?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.5158 and last traded at $0.5158. 75,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 129,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5301.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Fury Gold Mines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fury Gold Mines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 85,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company's stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines' flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d'Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

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