Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.5650.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Futu from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $213.39 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $166.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Futu has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $202.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Futu by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Futu by 6,075.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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