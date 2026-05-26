Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.76, but opened at $97.91. Futu shares last traded at $102.29, with a volume of 6,293,553 shares trading hands.

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Trending Headlines about Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say FUTU enters Q1 earnings with record net asset inflows, strong trading activity, and expanding global business, which could support results if costs stay contained. Article Title

Analysts say FUTU enters Q1 earnings with record net asset inflows, strong trading activity, and expanding global business, which could support results if costs stay contained. Neutral Sentiment: FUTU remains a stock to watch in financial-services screens, but this type of list coverage is not a major fundamental driver on its own. Article Title

FUTU remains a stock to watch in financial-services screens, but this type of list coverage is not a major fundamental driver on its own. Negative Sentiment: Reports said FUTU’s mainland China asset-client ratio fell to 13%, reinforcing concerns that tighter regulation could pressure its China-linked business. Article Title

Reports said FUTU’s mainland China asset-client ratio fell to 13%, reinforcing concerns that tighter regulation could pressure its China-linked business. Negative Sentiment: Headlines about a combined RMB2.2 billion-plus fine for Futu and Up Fintech, along with a sharp selloff, point to escalating regulatory and legal risk for the sector. Article Title

Headlines about a combined RMB2.2 billion-plus fine for Futu and Up Fintech, along with a sharp selloff, point to escalating regulatory and legal risk for the sector. Negative Sentiment: Another article said FUTU and peers hit 52-week lows amid the China crackdown, underscoring how investor fears are driving the stock lower. Article Title

Another article said FUTU and peers hit 52-week lows amid the China crackdown, underscoring how investor fears are driving the stock lower. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported that hedge-fund-backed Futu and Up Fintech were hit by China’s crackdown, adding to concerns that the regulatory pressure could persist. Article Title

Bloomberg reported that hedge-fund-backed Futu and Up Fintech were hit by China’s crackdown, adding to concerns that the regulatory pressure could persist. Negative Sentiment: Options activity reportedly surged before Beijing’s crackdown, a sign of heightened speculation and uncertainty around FUTU’s shares. Article Title

Options activity reportedly surged before Beijing’s crackdown, a sign of heightened speculation and uncertainty around FUTU’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuit and fraud-investigation headlines are adding legal overhang and could keep pressure on the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.52.

Get Our Latest Report on FUTU

Futu Trading Up 17.8%

The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 49.63%. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Futu by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Futu by 30,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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