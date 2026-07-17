Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 740 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 to GBX 740 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.79% from the stock's current price.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 295 target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 640 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 733 to GBX 358 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,013 target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 503.50.

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Future Stock Down 0.7%

FUTR stock opened at GBX 311.20 on Friday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 262.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 13.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of £349.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Future will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Future

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

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