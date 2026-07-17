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Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 740 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Future logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its price target on Future from GBX 750 to GBX 740 while keeping an overweight rating. The new target still implies significant upside from the current share price.
  • Broker sentiment on Future remains mixed: the stock has two Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, with a consensus analyst rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 503.50.
  • Future shares were trading around GBX 311.20, near the lower end of their 1-year range, after a recent quarterly update that showed GBX 13.10 EPS and £349.10 million in revenue.
  • Interested in Future? Here are five stocks we like better.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 to GBX 740 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.79% from the stock's current price.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 295 target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 640 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 733 to GBX 358 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,013 target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 503.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUTR

Future Stock Down 0.7%

FUTR stock opened at GBX 311.20 on Friday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 262.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Future (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 13.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of £349.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Future will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Future (LON:FUTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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