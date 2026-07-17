FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.76. FutureFuel shares last traded at $4.6250, with a volume of 259,590 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FutureFuel from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, FutureFuel presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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FutureFuel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 47.51%.The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FutureFuel's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,800. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,530 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,844 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,231 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corporation NYSE: FF operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company's manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

Further Reading

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