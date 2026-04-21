FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $4.32. FutureFuel shares last traded at $4.2750, with a volume of 793,636 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on FutureFuel

FutureFuel Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative net margin of 51.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. FutureFuel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 4,087.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,854 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corporation NYSE: FF operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company's manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

Further Reading

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