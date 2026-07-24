FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.80. FutureFuel shares last traded at $4.6380, with a volume of 230,679 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FutureFuel

FutureFuel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 47.51%.The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. FutureFuel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,800. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,149 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 299,924 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FutureFuel by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 295,890 shares of the energy company's stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $573,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corporation NYSE: FF operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company's manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

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