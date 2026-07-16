Fvcbankcorp (FVCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $19.3230 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.24 million. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Fvcbankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fvcbankcorp Price Performance

Fvcbankcorp stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fvcbankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,710 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVCB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FVCB

About Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

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