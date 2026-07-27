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FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Air Canada logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank expects Air Canada to earn $0.99 per share in FY2026, slightly below the $1.02 consensus estimate, and forecasts FY2027 EPS of $1.44. The bank maintains a “Sector Perform” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans toward caution: MarketBeat reports a consensus “Hold” rating, with one Strong Buy, two Buy, and six Hold ratings.
  • Air Canada’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share versus the projected loss of $0.29 and revenue of $4.16 billion versus the $3.96 billion estimate.
  • Five stocks we like better than Air Canada.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada's current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Air Canada's FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Air Canada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on ACDVF

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Air Canada has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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