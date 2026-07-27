FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada's current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Air Canada's FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Air Canada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Air Canada has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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