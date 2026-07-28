FY2026 Earnings Estimate for FAF Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst G. Dunn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.70. The consensus estimate for First American Financial's current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for First American Financial's FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.28. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $76.80.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 616.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 568.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company's stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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