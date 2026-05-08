FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ISRG Issued By Erste Group Bank

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $8.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical's FY2027 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Argus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $453.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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